Timothy Steffan Sells 5,911 Shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) COO Timothy Steffan sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,637.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,293.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

CHCI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.29. 3,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,763. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.74. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.56.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 22.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

