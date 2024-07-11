Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.24 ($0.07). Approximately 1,469,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 823,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.83 ($0.07).

Tirupati Graphite Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £8.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.62.

Get Tirupati Graphite alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alastair Bath acquired 54,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,999.95 ($7,685.35). 37.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tirupati Graphite Company Profile

Tirupati Graphite plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist graphite and graphene producer in Madagascar and India. It owns and operates the Vatomina and Sahamamy flake graphite projects located in Madagascar. The company also provides mineral processing technology development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tirupati Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tirupati Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.