Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Head to Head Comparison

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) and Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LiveWorld and Top KingWin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Top KingWin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LiveWorld has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Top KingWin has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

53.4% of Top KingWin shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and Top KingWin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld -3.70% -9.04% -5.93% Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveWorld and Top KingWin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $11.46 million 0.58 $210,000.00 ($0.01) -14.50 Top KingWin $5.45 million 0.79 -$2.55 million N/A N/A

LiveWorld has higher revenue and earnings than Top KingWin.

Summary

Top KingWin beats LiveWorld on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWorld



LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Top KingWin



Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

