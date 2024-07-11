Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.18

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.18 and last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 3505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $565.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30.

Get Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,111,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.