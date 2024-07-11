Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,281 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the typical volume of 2,836 call options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Weibo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,290,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Weibo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.59. 1,749,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,018. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weibo has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 price target on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.
View Our Latest Stock Report on WB
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
See Also
