Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, an increase of 5,131.8% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 164.4 days.

Traton Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TRATF remained flat at $33.20 during trading hours on Thursday. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24.

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures and sells commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light- to heavy-duty trucks for distributors, long-distance vans, and construction vehicles, as well as city buses, and intercity and travel coaches; bus chassis, commercial trucks, and diesel engines; and school and commercial buses under the IC Bus brand.

