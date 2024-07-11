Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) were up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.77). Approximately 34,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 146,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.75 ($0.71).

Tribal Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £124.15 million, a PE ratio of 2,925.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 49.27.

Get Tribal Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tribal Group

In other Tribal Group news, insider Mark Pickett sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.69), for a total value of £56,700 ($72,627.13). 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to education institutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.