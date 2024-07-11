Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Trimble worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

TRMB traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

