TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW) Short Interest Down 74.0% in June

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 397,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,067 shares during the last quarter.

TLSIW traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,851. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

