U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Shares Gap Down to $19.32

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.32, but opened at $18.87. U.S. Global Jets ETF shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 557,813 shares changing hands.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JETS. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

