Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UBSFY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Up 2.1 %
About Ubisoft Entertainment
Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.
