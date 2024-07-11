UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,355 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,004,151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249,527 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 6,797.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,635,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568,457 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in UBS Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,395 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBS. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UBS traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 655,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

