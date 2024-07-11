UEX (TSE:UEX) Trading 16.5% Higher

Shares of UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Free Report) shot up 16.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 9,418,620 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 373% from the average session volume of 1,990,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

UEX Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$275.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About UEX

(Get Free Report)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,983 hectares comprising 24 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.