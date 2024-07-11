Umee Tops 24-Hour Volume of $142,398.24 (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Umee token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Umee has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $142,398.24 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Umee has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.
About Umee
Umee’s genesis date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 12,303,154,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog. Umee’s official website is www.ux.xyz. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official Twitter account is @ux_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Umee Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
