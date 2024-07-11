Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.60. 1,508,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,240,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UA. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 529,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

