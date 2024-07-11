United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.25

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.
United Internet Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Internet had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter.
United Internet Company Profile
United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.
