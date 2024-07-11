United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,903. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.90 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

