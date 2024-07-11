United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.67. 1,111,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,321. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.90 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.