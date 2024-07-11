Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.79

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 42074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $109.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 63.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

