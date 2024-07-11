Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.44

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.44 and last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 598160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $228,758,000 after acquiring an additional 159,644 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $753,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

