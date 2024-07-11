UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, an increase of 402.0% from the June 15th total of 25,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 705,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ WTO traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.00. 148,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,082. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. UTime has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.70.
