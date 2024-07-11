UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, an increase of 402.0% from the June 15th total of 25,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 705,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UTime Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTO traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.00. 148,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,082. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. UTime has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

UTime Company Profile

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

