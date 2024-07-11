Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $944,000 Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned 0.06% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR remained flat at $25.42 during trading hours on Thursday. 371,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,054. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

