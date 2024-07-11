Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after buying an additional 25,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after buying an additional 351,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.86. The company had a trading volume of 428,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,737. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.75 and its 200 day moving average is $179.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

