Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

VGT stock traded down $10.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $596.57. The stock had a trading volume of 576,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,871. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $555.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.75. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $608.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

