VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.93

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.93 and last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 5784710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after buying an additional 460,687 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

