Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 178.8% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPLS stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $76.84. 77,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $77.89.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VPLS. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,310,000. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

