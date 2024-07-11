Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 178.8% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VPLS stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $76.84. 77,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $77.89.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF
The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
