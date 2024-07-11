Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Cut by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.5% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 197,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $120.91. 669,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.54.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

