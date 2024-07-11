Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Increased by Investments & Financial Planning LLC

Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,371,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,526,000 after acquiring an additional 713,168 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,626,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after acquiring an additional 119,258 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,873,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,480 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,213,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,820,000 after acquiring an additional 360,926 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.31. 688,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,648. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $76.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average is $74.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

