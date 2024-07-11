Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $257.84

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $257.84 and last traded at $257.75, with a volume of 23282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.73.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

