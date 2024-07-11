Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VOE traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.46. The company had a trading volume of 267,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,987. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

