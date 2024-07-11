Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.0% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $84.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,318. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average of $84.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

