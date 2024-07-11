Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.23. 711,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,417. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

