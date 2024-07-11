Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Boosted by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,535 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,812,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VGSH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,446. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.