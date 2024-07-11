Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFMF. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 317,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,983,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VFMF stock traded up $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $124.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,890 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.63. The firm has a market cap of $258.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99.
The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
