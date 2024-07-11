Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Boosted by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.6% of STAR Financial Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after buying an additional 51,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,703,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,033,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 566,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.07. 1,274,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,004. The company has a market cap of $115.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.94.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

