Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.00

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).

Various Eateries Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.51. The firm has a market cap of £31.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.09.

About Various Eateries

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 15 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

