Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.52.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $181.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

