Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VTR. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Get Ventas alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Stock Performance

Insider Activity

VTR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.11. 1,494,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ventas has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.