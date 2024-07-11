Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on NexGen Energy Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank started coverage on NexGen Energy in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NXE opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -745.75 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 5,020.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,222,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905,444 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,627.2% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,564,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,278 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,505,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,341,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 24,083,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

