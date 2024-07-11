Ventum Financial Trims IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Target Price to C$7.00

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Ventum Financial from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$5.50 price target on shares of IsoEnergy and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cormark restated a buy rating on shares of IsoEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Haywood Securities raised shares of IsoEnergy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IsoEnergy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.67.

IsoEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of IsoEnergy stock opened at C$3.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$689.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. IsoEnergy has a 12-month low of C$2.34 and a 12-month high of C$5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that IsoEnergy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IsoEnergy

(Get Free Report)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

