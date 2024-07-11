VeraBank N.A. Raises Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.9% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,556,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,216 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,144,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,180,000 after purchasing an additional 974,496 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,551,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,516,000 after purchasing an additional 84,269 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,850,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,413,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after buying an additional 48,759 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 821,469 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.