VeraBank N.A. Sells 320 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Exelon by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.69. 4,995,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,935,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

