Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $9.98

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $9.66. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 13,330 shares traded.

MDRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Veradigm Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,483 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veradigm by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 1,307,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Veradigm by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after buying an additional 171,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,749,000 after buying an additional 99,528 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

