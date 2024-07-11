Verge Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $62.61 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,207.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.45 or 0.00605710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00117879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00036039 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.00277970 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00041941 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00066364 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.