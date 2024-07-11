Vertcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.56 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0653 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $19,644.05 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,896.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.09 or 0.00611595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00119117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00036597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.00274794 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00040599 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00066926 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,793,572 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

