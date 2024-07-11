Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.29

Shares of Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 48800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Vertex Resource Group from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Resource Group
Vertex Resource Group Stock Performance
Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Vertex Resource Group had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of C$58.51 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Resource Group Ltd. will post 0.0300085 EPS for the current year.
Vertex Resource Group Company Profile
Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vertex Resource Group
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Resource Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Resource Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.