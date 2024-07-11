Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.29

Shares of Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 48800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Vertex Resource Group from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Vertex Resource Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.82. The company has a market cap of C$31.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Vertex Resource Group had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of C$58.51 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Resource Group Ltd. will post 0.0300085 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Resource Group Company Profile

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

