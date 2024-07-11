VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Hits $1.12 on Major Exchanges

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00001948 BTC on major exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $85.94 million and approximately $3,086.29 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 76,730,023 coins and its circulating supply is 76,730,029 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 76,722,631.68268476. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.14816854 USD and is up 7.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,933.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

