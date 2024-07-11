Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 161.1% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Via Renewables Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of VIASP stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.13. 79,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,241. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.78%. This is a boost from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

