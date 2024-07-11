Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of VINP stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.99. 46,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,801. The company has a market cap of $591.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $11.85.
Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 50.51% and a return on equity of 17.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.
