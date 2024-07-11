Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance

Shares of VINP stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.99. 46,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,801. The company has a market cap of $591.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 50.51% and a return on equity of 17.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

About Vinci Partners Investments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 79,945 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 510,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 356,569 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

