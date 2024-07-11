Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Trading Down 1.9%

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 19,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 28,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Vital Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$22.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company holds interest in the Gull Lake and Pennant projects located in the SW Saskatchewan area; Sullivan Lake and Baxter Lake projects located in the East Central Alberta area; the Pembina property and the Ante Creek property located in the West Central Alberta area; and Lampman and Steelman projects located in the SE Saskatchewan.

